Thessaloniki police investigate alleged attack on EPAL teacher

Police are investigating an alleged attack on a teacher at a vocational high school (EPAL) in Thessaloniki, northern Greece.

The teacher reported that two young men, who may be out-of-school youths, broke into her classroom while she was teaching. When she asked them to leave, they kicked the door, causing her to sustain injuries to her abdomen.

According to a complaint filed by the 62-year-old educator, the incident occurred on Thursday morning at the 2nd EPAL of Evosmos, a suburb in northwestern Thessaloniki.

The teacher was transported to a hospital for first aid.