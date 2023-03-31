NEWS

Thessaloniki police investigate alleged attack on EPAL teacher

Thessaloniki police investigate alleged attack on EPAL teacher
File photo.

Police are investigating an alleged attack on a teacher at a vocational high school (EPAL) in Thessaloniki, northern Greece.

The teacher reported that two young men, who may be out-of-school youths, broke into her classroom while she was teaching. When she asked them to leave, they kicked the door, causing her to sustain injuries to her abdomen.

According to a complaint filed by the 62-year-old educator, the incident occurred on Thursday morning at the 2nd EPAL of Evosmos, a suburb in northwestern Thessaloniki.

The teacher was transported to a hospital for first aid.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Court upholds 33-year-old’s conviction for 2018 killing of businessman
NEWS

Court upholds 33-year-old’s conviction for 2018 killing of businessman

Two arrested in Thessaloniki for drug dealing
NEWS

Two arrested in Thessaloniki for drug dealing

Eight-year-old student loses part of finger in Thessaloniki school incident
NEWS

Eight-year-old student loses part of finger in Thessaloniki school incident

Man accused of sexually abusing child to testify on Thursday
NEWS

Man accused of sexually abusing child to testify on Thursday

Martial arts instructor jailed over violent assault against partner
NEWS

Martial arts instructor jailed over violent assault against partner

At least three arrested, weapons found in Ilia police operation
NEWS

At least three arrested, weapons found in Ilia police operation