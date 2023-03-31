NEWS

Police crack down on human trafficking ring

Police crack down on human trafficking ring
[ELAS]

Police have launched a crackdown on an organized crime group involved in human trafficking and document forgery across various regions in Greece.

So far, the operation involving approximately 200 police officers in Athens, Thessaloniki, and Ilia in the Peloponnese has led to the arrest of 36 suspects.

The criminal organization is believed to have smuggled at least 2,200 migrants in and out of Greece, issued over 2,500 fake documents for a fee, and created more than 8,000 fraudulent travel documents.

Police have discovered five laboratories producing counterfeit documents and identified ten apartments that were housing foreigners who were preparing to leave the country.

Additionally, more than 80 foreign nationals who were allegedly preparing to leave the country have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Crime Migration

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Two arrested in Lavrio over migrant trafficking
NEWS

Two arrested in Lavrio over migrant trafficking

Police make arrests in criminal passport racket
NEWS

Police make arrests in criminal passport racket

Teen arrested in Rhodope for transporting migrants
NEWS

Teen arrested in Rhodope for transporting migrants

Police smash gang that smuggled migrants into Greece in trucks
NEWS

Police smash gang that smuggled migrants into Greece in trucks

Kos: Five remanded in custody on charges of migrant smuggling
NEWS

Kos: Five remanded in custody on charges of migrant smuggling

Somali man beats life sentence for migrant smuggling
NEWS

Somali man beats life sentence for migrant smuggling