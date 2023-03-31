Police crack down on human trafficking ring

Police have launched a crackdown on an organized crime group involved in human trafficking and document forgery across various regions in Greece.

So far, the operation involving approximately 200 police officers in Athens, Thessaloniki, and Ilia in the Peloponnese has led to the arrest of 36 suspects.

The criminal organization is believed to have smuggled at least 2,200 migrants in and out of Greece, issued over 2,500 fake documents for a fee, and created more than 8,000 fraudulent travel documents.

Police have discovered five laboratories producing counterfeit documents and identified ten apartments that were housing foreigners who were preparing to leave the country.

Additionally, more than 80 foreign nationals who were allegedly preparing to leave the country have been arrested in connection with the investigation.