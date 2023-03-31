Dendias meets new Cyprus president

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, who is currently in Nicosia for a trilateral meeting with the foreign ministers of Greece, Cyprus, and Israel, held a meeting with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides on Friday.

The Greek foreign minister posted on Twitter stating that Greece and Cyprus maintain excellent bilateral relations and continue their close cooperation and coordination, with a view to promoting peace and stability in the region.

“A just and viable solution to the Cyprus issue, οn the basis of UN Resolutions, is a top priority for Greek foreign policy,” he added.

I was received today by new #Cyprus President @Christodulides in #Nicosia. In the context of excellent bilateral relations, 🇬🇷 & 🇨🇾 continue close cooperation & coordination, also with a view to promoting peace & stability in the region. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/6QkyhKIFAy — Nikos Dendias (@NikosDendias) March 31, 2023