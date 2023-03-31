NEWS

Mother charged in relation to sexual abuse of daughter (6)

The mother of a six-year-old girl who was allegedly sexually abused by a 43-year-old man has been charged with criminal complicity through negligence by a Piraeus prosecutor, state broadcaster ERT has reported.

The mother (28) had initially reported the male suspect, whom she knew, for the sexual abuse of her child.

The investigation, however, has raised questions about her role in the case and the authorities are looking into whether she already knew about the man’s actions.

The male suspect, who worked at a car wash, is accused of luring the child into a warehouse where he proceeded to commit lewd acts. As it emerged from the preliminary investigation, he had abused the girl twice. [ERT]

