Train passengers forced to alight after driver spots broken track

Passengers aboard a suburban rail service in Patra had to alight from the train after the driver spotted a broken piece of track.

The train was on its way from the Patra to Rio, about 7 kilometers north of the city.

After noticing the damaged track at around 1 p.m., the driver stopped the train and requested the passengers to disembark.

Technical teams from Hellenic Rail (OSE) were called to repair the damage.

An OSE spokesperson said the lines are inspected every night by technicians.