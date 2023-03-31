NEWS

Train passengers forced to alight after driver spots broken track

Train passengers forced to alight after driver spots broken track
[InTime News]

Passengers aboard a suburban rail service in Patra had to alight from the train after the driver spotted a broken piece of track.

The train was on its way from the Patra to Rio, about 7 kilometers north of the city.

After noticing the damaged track at around 1 p.m., the driver stopped the train and requested the passengers to disembark.

Technical teams from Hellenic Rail (OSE) were called to repair the damage.

An OSE spokesperson said the lines are inspected every night by technicians.

Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
A month after a deadly train collision, Athens-Thessaloniki service will resume
NEWS

A month after a deadly train collision, Athens-Thessaloniki service will resume

Tempe train crash survivor, 21, released from hospital
NEWS

Tempe train crash survivor, 21, released from hospital

Hellenic Train restarts freighter train services
NEWS

Hellenic Train restarts freighter train services

Strong winds keeping ferries tied up at port
NEWS

Strong winds keeping ferries tied up at port

EU countries approve 2035 phaseout of CO2-emitting cars
NEWS

EU countries approve 2035 phaseout of CO2-emitting cars

Third stationmaster released on bail
NEWS

Third stationmaster released on bail