Photographers’ protest over ID photo amendment

An amendment concerning photographs on the new identity cards issued by Greek authorities has alarmed professional photographers and prompted their union to call a nationwide strike on Monday.

In a press conference, the head of the Panhellenic Photographers’ Federation, Iraklis Soliopoulos, said that under the new regulations the authorities issuing the new identity cards – a process usually handled by police precincts – will be able to take the necessary photographs rather than demanding photographs taken at a professional studio.

The union said that depriving its 8,000 or so members – many of whom rely on such work – of this business puts their professional futures at stake.

