Thessaloniki bus drivers join action with Thursday walkout

Bus drivers in the northern port city of Thessaloniki will be walking off the job for five hours on Thursday, in action similar to their Athens colleagues.

Speaking of the widespread “frustration” of drivers and passengers alike at the lack of investments in the city’s public transportation system, the union representing workers at the Thessaloniki Urban Transport Organization (OASTH) called a five-hour strike starting at 11 a.m.

Public transport workers have been calling for much-needed cash injections to upgrade fleets and infrastructure.

In Athens, buses and trolleys on Tuesday started service at 9 a.m. and will stop again at 9 p.m., while drivers had also staged a five-hour stoppage on Monday. 

