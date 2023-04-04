FM in Brussels to welcome Finland into NATO fold

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias was in Brussels on Tuesday to attend a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission (NUC), which will be preceded by a ceremony welcoming Finland into the alliance.

The flag-raising ceremony at NATO headquarters for the alliance’s 31st member is being attended by Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and government ministers.

Finland, together with Sweden, have been pushing to join NATO since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Sweden’s bid is still pending, following objections lodged by alliance members Turkey and Hungary.