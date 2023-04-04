NEWS

FM in Brussels to welcome Finland into NATO fold

FM in Brussels to welcome Finland into NATO fold
[Reuters]

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias was in Brussels on Tuesday to attend a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission (NUC), which will be preceded by a ceremony welcoming Finland into the alliance. 

The flag-raising ceremony at NATO headquarters for the alliance’s 31st member is being attended by Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and government ministers.

Finland, together with Sweden, have been pushing to join NATO since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Sweden’s bid is still pending, following objections lodged by alliance members Turkey and Hungary.

NATO

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkey’s parliament ratifies Finland’s membership in NATO
NEWS

Turkey’s parliament ratifies Finland’s membership in NATO

Turkish parliamentary commission approves Finland’s NATO bid
NEWS

Turkish parliamentary commission approves Finland’s NATO bid

Greece among 7 out of 30 allies to meet NATO spending target in 2022
NEWS

Greece among 7 out of 30 allies to meet NATO spending target in 2022

Sweden, Finland and Turkey hold NATO talks, agree to more meetings
NEWS

Sweden, Finland and Turkey hold NATO talks, agree to more meetings

‘Choreography’ of Finland, Sweden NATO entry ‘not our main concern,’ White House says
NEWS

‘Choreography’ of Finland, Sweden NATO entry ‘not our main concern,’ White House says

NATO chief: Membership for Finland, Sweden ‘top priority’
NEWS

NATO chief: Membership for Finland, Sweden ‘top priority’