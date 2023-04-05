Three injured in shooting in Voula

A shooting incident occurred on Tuesday night in the coastal suburb of Voula, in southern Athens, according to initial reports received by the Hellenic Police (ELAS). Three individuals were injured – one from a firearm and two from sharp objects.

The incident took place on Nireos Street, where police found bullet casings at the scene. ELAS received a phone call reporting the incident at around 10.30 p.m., prompting a swift response.

The injured were transported to nearby hospitals by emergency medical services (EKAB) for treatment. The police are conducting an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The motive behind the shooting remains unknown at this time.

Further updates on the situation will be provided as they become available.