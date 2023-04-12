NEWS

Four women accuse Athens man of cyber-blackmail

A 38-year-old Athens man stands accused of breaching the social media accounts of four women and using their private chats and photographs to blackmail them.

According to a report by state broadcaster ERT on Wednesday, police conducted a search of the suspect’s home and his car in Athens, seizing his laptop, cellphone and several receipts for money transactions involving cryptocurrency.

The suspect allegedly hacked the Instagram and Facebook accounts of three women in Larissa and one in Thessaloniki, and demanded that they pay him up to 1,000 euros each, in cryptocurrency, so he would not make sensitive photographs and chats public. 

He reportedly threatened to disseminate the compromising material across the social media platforms but also on pornography websites.

The incidents took place between December and January.

Crime

