NEWS

Thessaloniki police seize 8.6 kg of heroin, make one arrest

Thessaloniki police seize 8.6 kg of heroin, make one arrest
[Hellenic Police]

Authorities in northern Greece are investigating a drug trafficking gang following the arrest of a 27-year-old woman and the seizure of nearly 8.6 kilograms of heroin.

In an announcement on Thursday, the Hellenic Police (ELAS) said the 27-year-old – identified as an Albanian national – was arrested in the Thessaloniki neighborhood of Ambelokipi on Wednesday morning during an operation by the local department’s drug enforcement unit.

A search of the suspect’s house turned up 18 parcels containing the drugs and a mobile phone that is believed to contain her criminal contacts and is currently being analyzed.

ELAS said investigators believe the suspect’s role in the gang was to take delivery of the drugs and to pass them on to dealers.

 

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
No recognition for officers that cracked ‘heist of century’
NEWS

No recognition for officers that cracked ‘heist of century’

Seven people arrested in Mykonos for urban planning violations
NEWS

Seven people arrested in Mykonos for urban planning violations

EU parliament graft suspect Kaili to be released from custody
NEWS

EU parliament graft suspect Kaili to be released from custody

Four women accuse Athens man of cyber-blackmail
NEWS

Four women accuse Athens man of cyber-blackmail

Call for more archaeological inspections on Mykonos
NEWS

Call for more archaeological inspections on Mykonos

Player charged with sex abuse
NEWS

Player charged with sex abuse