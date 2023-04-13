Thessaloniki police seize 8.6 kg of heroin, make one arrest

Authorities in northern Greece are investigating a drug trafficking gang following the arrest of a 27-year-old woman and the seizure of nearly 8.6 kilograms of heroin.

In an announcement on Thursday, the Hellenic Police (ELAS) said the 27-year-old – identified as an Albanian national – was arrested in the Thessaloniki neighborhood of Ambelokipi on Wednesday morning during an operation by the local department’s drug enforcement unit.

A search of the suspect’s house turned up 18 parcels containing the drugs and a mobile phone that is believed to contain her criminal contacts and is currently being analyzed.

ELAS said investigators believe the suspect’s role in the gang was to take delivery of the drugs and to pass them on to dealers.