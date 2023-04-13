Less service on Athens transport over holiday weekend

Service on the Athens transport system will slow down over the long Easter weekend, the OASA transit company said on Thursday, presenting the schedule for the capital’s metro, tram, buses and trolley buses.

On Saturday in particular, buses and trolley buses will start pulling off the road after 10 p.m. so that drivers can attend church for the Resurrection service at midnight.

Service will also end earlier than usual on the metro on Saturday, with the last departures on the Piraeus-Kifissia line taking place at 10.20 p.m. in both directions. On Line 2, the last train will leave Anthoupoli at 10.44 and Elliniko at 10.41, while on Line 3, the last service from Doukissis Plakentias will be at 10.42 p.m. and from the Piraeus Municipal Theater at 10.39 p.m.

Trains will also be leaving Syntagma Square at 11 p.m. in every direction.

For Athens International Airport, the last train will leave the Piraeus Municipal Theater at 9.43 p.m., while from the airport to the port, it will be at 10.22 p.m.

Tram drivers, meanwhile, will begin clocking out after 9.30 p.m. The last tram on Line 6 will leave Pikrodafni at 10 p.m. and Syntagma at 10.45 p.m., while the last trams on Line 7 will leave Asklipio Voulas at 9.44 p.m. and Aghia Triada at 9.58 p.m.

All modes of transportation will be applying their reduced weekend/holiday schedules from Friday through Tuesday, with service returning to the weekday normal on Wednesday.

Detailed schedules are available on OASA’s website, oasa.gr, and on its app.