NBA to found Basketball School in Costa Navarino

The National Basketball Association, announced on Wednesday that it is partnering with TEMES to run a Basketball School at the resort of Costa Navarino this summer. It will begin operation in May and will admit both youth players (aged 6-18) and adults (18+) developing their skills and technique.

This constitutes the first international agreement between the NBA and a tourist resort in Europe with the purpose of running a basketball academy, offering 5-day, 3-day and one day events and courses for prospective students.

“We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Costa Navarino as part of our continued commitment to develop basketball for young people, both in Greece and the wider area,” said the Associate Vice President of Basketball Operations for Europe and the Middle East Neal Meyer.

“We are very glad to further develop our athletic initiatives and to partner with the leading basketball organization in the world,” said TEMES Managing Director Stefanos Theodorides.

The opening event of the program will take place on June 8 with top current and former NBA players participating.