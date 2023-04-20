Police arrest gang of thieves operating in Athens suburb

Police arrested on Wednesday four people believed to be involved in a criminal gang that robbed passersby in the suburb of Glyfada, in southern Athens.

The suspects, a 21-year-old Greek citizen and three foreigners aged 16, 17 and 18, were detained in the nearby district of Alimos, following a report of theft earlier in the day. Authorities said the four suspects, together with a 16-year-old boy who remains at large, stole a wallet from a man in Glyfada using physical violence.

In their car, officers found and seized, among other things, a full face mask and the wallet reported stolen by the victim.

During the police investigation it was established that on April 13 and April 16 the gang had also robbed five young adults in the same area.

They were led before a prosecutor who charged them with multiple counts of theft and forming a criminal gang and referred them to an investigative magistrate.