NEWS

Shipping company says it had no knowledge of drugs found on bulker

Shipping company says it had no knowledge of drugs found on bulker
[Youtube/GuardiaDiFinanza]

The Greek shipping company that owns a bulker on which Italian authorities found a stash of cocaine worth €150m have said “neither the crew nor the company was involved in any way” with the drugs.

The Laskaridis company said “suspected contraband, believed to be cocaine,” was found in the vessel’s sea chest about 11 meters below the waterline.

It had been carefully wrapped in 570 packages.

It added that the sea chest is not accessible from inside the ship. Only divers would have access.

The company the crew of the ship, the Liberia-flag ship Atlas, has cooperated fully with the authorities in their investigation into the find.

The vessel had departed from the port of loading in Santos, Brazil, on 23 March and arrived, via Gibraltar for coal handling, in Venice, Italy, for discharge on 17 April 2023.

The vessel remains anchored off the coast of Venice.

Crime Shipping

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cocaine worth €600,000 found on container ship
NEWS

Cocaine worth €600,000 found on container ship

Greek cargo ship held off Tenerife after cocaine bust
NEWS

Greek cargo ship held off Tenerife after cocaine bust

Frontex deploys guards at border between Greece, North Macedonia
NEWS

Frontex deploys guards at border between Greece, North Macedonia

Man hospitalized with serious burns after wife sets him on fire
NEWS

Man hospitalized with serious burns after wife sets him on fire

Explosion damages pastry shop in Pangrati
NEWS

Explosion damages pastry shop in Pangrati

Police on alert after suspicious package found near prison director’s home
NEWS

Police on alert after suspicious package found near prison director’s home