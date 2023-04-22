NEWS

PM requests dissolution of Parliament, proclamation of elections

PM requests dissolution of Parliament, proclamation of elections

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the Presidential Palace at 11 a.m. this morning to request the dissolution of Parliament and the proclamation of elections for May 21 from President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

“I am pleased to hand over the ministerial council act proposing the dissolution of Parliament and the proclamation of elections. The government has practically exhausted its term, and the continuity of the state mandates this,” said the prime minister.

He also expressed his hope for fruitful debate during the pre-election period, emphasizing that elections are a great celebration of democracy, and citizens should judge with sobriety. He further stressed the need to “stay away from toxicity” and wished that “the pre-election period becomes a runway for maximum participation in the elections.”

Addressing the new generation, Mitsotakis pointed out that their participation in the elections is a wager for everyone. “It is better to participate in decisions about their future rather than to choose abstention,” he said.

“I wish for a calm and fruitful pre-election period for the good of the country,” said Sakellaropoulou.

