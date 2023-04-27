NEWS

Two workers arrested for illegal construction in Mykonos

[InTime News]
Panagiotis Vlahoutsakos

Officers on Wednesday arrested two men for conducting illegal construction work inside an archaeological site at the western coast of Mykonos.

Police said they detained a 21-year-old Egyptian and a 20-year-old Romanian national who were spotted around 3 p.m. working in a plot of land where building is not allowed. The land is owned by a private company operating in the Bouka-Tagou area of Mykonos.

The arrests are part of an effort by authorities to crack down on arbitrary and illegal construction activity, following mob-style assaults against officials that scrutinise building permits and licenses.

Construction Crime

