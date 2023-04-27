Two workers arrested for illegal construction in Mykonos

Officers on Wednesday arrested two men for conducting illegal construction work inside an archaeological site at the western coast of Mykonos.

Police said they detained a 21-year-old Egyptian and a 20-year-old Romanian national who were spotted around 3 p.m. working in a plot of land where building is not allowed. The land is owned by a private company operating in the Bouka-Tagou area of Mykonos.

The arrests are part of an effort by authorities to crack down on arbitrary and illegal construction activity, following mob-style assaults against officials that scrutinise building permits and licenses.