Foreign national arrested in Thessaloniki on Interpol notice

A foreign national wanted for sexual crimes was arrested by police at Thessaloniki’s Makedonia airport during a routine passport control check. 

According to Interpol’s database, the 51-year-old man was wanted for his involvement in prostitution in France between 2006 and 2008, and the crimes allegedly involved multiple offenders, accomplices, and victims.

The suspect will be handed over to the competent prosecutor for further legal proceedings.

