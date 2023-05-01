Government spokesperson discusses four pillars to improve labor market

Reflecting on Labor Day on Monday State Minister and government spokesman Akis Skertsos presented the work of the government and, ahead of the upcoming elections in May, presented its program of four points that will improve the labor market.

He outlined the four conditions as being development that will lead to lower labor and capital taxes, bringing more investments; updated digital tools and control mechanisms to identify abuse by employers; updated educational and massive training/retraining programs for employees and the unemployed to meet market needs; and a new social state focused on services for young employees, with smart policies that turn unemployment bonuses into incentives to work.

Skertsos said the government “has been applying this policy for the past four years, and I would venture to say that it has already brought significant results.” He also referred to 10 new policies that protect and strengthen employment and employees in Greece.

Today’s anniversary, he said, “is a springboard of thought and action towards changing everything that makes life difficult for employees in our country.” The list of issues in the Greek labor market is long, he added, and there is a lot to be done yet. “But with more dynamic development, new investments, wages raised by 25% until 2027, and rules to protect employees, we will manage to acquire a modern labor market in Greece that will keep young people here.” [AMNA]