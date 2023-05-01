15,000-euro fine for Hydra man who threw kitten from an eight-meter ledge

A 58-year-old man from the island of Hydra was sent to an investigative magistrate on Monday after he threw a kitten from an eight-meter ledge the day before. There, he was fined 15,000 euros. The man rejects that he meant to harm the animal and claimed that the cat lost its balance after he pushed it.

“The animal-abuse perpetrator was particularly sarcastic to any eyewitnesses who confronted him after the event,” said state broadcaster ERT.

The owner of the restaurant where the incident happened was the who called the police.