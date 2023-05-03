Police question man over hand grenade at residential complex

Police are questioning a Coast Guard officer over a live hand grenade found outside the entrance to a residential complex in the southern suburb of Glyfada.

Kathimerini understands that a female coast guard officer, who lives in the complex, has testified to the police’s Extortion Division, alleging the man’s involvement in the incident.

The female officer is said to have reported the man over unspecified “illegal activity.” Following an internal coast guard investigation, the male officer had been placed on leave.

Soon after the coast guard issued its report, the female officer’s car had been hit in an arson attack.