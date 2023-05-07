Expert sounds alarm over Greece’s obesity problem

The weight of the average 18-year-old Greek man and woman has increased by 15 and 7 kilos respectively over the last 20 years – 2-4 kg more than their peers in America, and 3-5 kg more than other Europeans – according to a health expert speaking to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

“Despite the information from the domestic scientific community, Greece is still among the world champions of obesity especially in younger age groups,” said Yannis Koutentakis, professor emeritus of the University of Thessaly and president of the National Center “Exercise is Medicine-Greece.”

He stressed that the vast majority of overweight children and adolescents will become overweight or obese adults, with all the negative consequences for individual and public health and huge economic, social and national implications. “Addressing the phenomenon should be a government priority,” he added.