The Hellenic Air Force General Staff announced that four military transport aircraft will fly over the Acropolis on Tuesday morning between 9.10 a.m. and 9.40 a.m. Specifically, there will be 2 C-130J of the United States Air Force assigned to the USAFE-AFAFRICA missions, accompanied by a C-130 and a C-27 of the Hellenic Air Force.

The flyover will be part of the US-Greek special forces exercise “Stolen Cerberus”.