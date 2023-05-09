NEWS

Coast Guard officer arrested over hand grenade at colleague’s home

Coast Guard officer arrested over hand grenade at colleague’s home
File photo.

Police have arrested a 45-year-old male Coast Guard officer on suspicion that he planted a live hand grenade outside the home of a female colleague in the southern Athens suburb of Glyfada.

Kathimerini understands that the man, who was arrested on Monday morning, is also allegedly behind the burning of the colleague’s car, which occurred before the grenade incident.

The suspect and the woman are understood to have pressed charges against each other in the past.

He faces charges of arson, attempted bombing, possession of weapons and disobedience.

Police found weapons and more than 50,000 euros were found in his possession.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Thessaloniki: man jailed for sexual abuse of girl
NEWS

Thessaloniki: man jailed for sexual abuse of girl

Thessaloniki police score big cocaine bust
NEWS

Thessaloniki police score big cocaine bust

Five suspects in racist attack on art show identified
NEWS

Five suspects in racist attack on art show identified

Teen hospitalized after downtown Athens brawl
NEWS

Teen hospitalized after downtown Athens brawl

Arrests made in Thessaloniki rooftop pursuit following arson incident
NEWS

Arrests made in Thessaloniki rooftop pursuit following arson incident

Man hospitalized after violent knife attack in Ioannina
NEWS

Man hospitalized after violent knife attack in Ioannina