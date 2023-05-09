Coast Guard officer arrested over hand grenade at colleague’s home

Police have arrested a 45-year-old male Coast Guard officer on suspicion that he planted a live hand grenade outside the home of a female colleague in the southern Athens suburb of Glyfada.

Kathimerini understands that the man, who was arrested on Monday morning, is also allegedly behind the burning of the colleague’s car, which occurred before the grenade incident.

The suspect and the woman are understood to have pressed charges against each other in the past.

He faces charges of arson, attempted bombing, possession of weapons and disobedience.

Police found weapons and more than 50,000 euros were found in his possession.