Arta: Baby dies after being left in car

A five-month-old baby died in the northwestern city of Arta after being left in a car for three hours.

Police sources told state-run AMNA news agency that the child’s father was supposed to drop the it off at a nursery but he forgot to do so and left the child in the back seat of the car.

At noon, the baby’s mother went to the nursery to pick up the child but was informed that her child had not come in.

When she contacted her 37-year-old husband, they established what happened and found the baby unconscious in the car.

The baby was rushed to Arta hospital, where it was pronounced dead.

Authorities have ordered a post mortem, which will be conducted in Ioannina. [AMNA]