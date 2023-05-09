Police officers to undergo training in animal rights issues

A program to train at least one police officer in every police station in the country in animal rights issues will begin on Wednesday.

The officers will be trained to deal with cases related to animal abuse, be they strays, pets, working or game animals, exotic species and others, the police said.

The task of training the officers has been undertaken by the instructors of Zero Stray Academy and the Zero Stray Project organization at no cost to the Greek state, in collaboration with the police’s education and continuing education directorates.

Regarding the number of violations of animal protection legislation in the first four months of 2023, Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos said 705 cases were opened, 138 people were arrested and 659 fines totalling 3,317,800 euros were imposed. [AMNA]