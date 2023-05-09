New survey gives ND 6.5-point lead

With election day looming, ruling New Democracy has a 6.5% lead over main opposition SYRIZA, according to a poll of voter intentions based on expected valid votes conducted by Pulse on behalf of Skai and presented on Tuesday evening.

With just 10 days before the opening of the polls, the conservatives seem to be consolidating their lead at a rate of over 6%, covering a significant part of its losses after the railway tragedy in Tempe in central Greece in late February.

More specifically, ND received 32.5%, ahead of leftist SYRIZA with 26%, center-left PASOK with 9%, communist KKE with 6%, radical leftist MeRA25 with 4% and nationalist Greek Solution on 3%.

Both New Democracy and SYRIZA earned half a point in their percentages, putting increasing pressure on the percentages of the smaller parties. The survey was conducted between May 4 and 7 and captures the mood just before the all-important leaders’ debate to be held on Wednesday at 9 p.m.

Tellingly the distribution of undecided voters, which remain at a high level, represented 12% of the electorate.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ leads in preferences for the most appropriate candidate to be prime minister with 38%, compared to 27% for SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras and 8% for PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis. The answer “none” also occupies a significant percentage, with 20%.

The undecided vote is capable of determining the final result, even in absolute numbers, as 12% of the electorate has not yet decided on its preference.

The first scenario gives New Democracy 120 seats in Parliament and 34 to PASOK, which means that a possible cooperation between them would result in the formation of a government with 154 MPs.

Another scenario regarding the possible distribution of undecided votes and the distribution of seats, sees ND getting 118 seats and PASOK 35. In that case there is a mathematical possibility of forming a government, with 153 seats in total.