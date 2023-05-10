Athens car dealership targeted in arson attack

A fire broke out at a car dealership situated on Alexandras Avenue in the Ampelokipi area of Athens in the early hours of Wednesday, resulting in extensive damage to seven vehicles. Authorities have confirmed that the fire was deliberately set as an act of arson.

According to the police, unidentified individuals ignited the parked vehicles within the dealership premises shortly after 3 a.m. Four of the cars suffered extensive damage, while the remaining three sustained minor harm. Following the incident, the culprits swiftly fled the scene.

A team of eleven firefighters, accompanied by four fire engines, was dispatched to extinguish the flames and prevent further destruction.

Police investigators are currently collecting video footage from nearby security cameras to assist in their ongoing investigation.

The motive behind the arson attack remains unknown.