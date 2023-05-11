NEWS

Beach bar manager in Rhodes arrested for illegal construction

Panagiotis Vlahoutsakos

A 70-year-old man, manager of a well-known beach bar on the Greek island of Rhodes, in the Dodecanese, was arrested on Wednesday for illegal construction on a beach and operating a business without a license.

Police discovered that the man had installed an outdoor kitchen with grills, an oven, and metal chimneys on a beach at the northern coast of the island. He had also built a bar with a deck and placed 355 table seats and 85 umbrellas with two sunbeds each. 

He had not obtained a permit for any of these activities.

