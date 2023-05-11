NEWS

Rise in coronavirus infections, drop in flu cases

New cases of SARS-CoV-2 went up slightly over the week of May 1-7 while those of influenza (flu) decreased, according to the weekly report by the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

Hospital admissions for coronavirus also dropped last week, dropping 13% overall compared to the average weekly for admissions during the last 4 weeks. In addition, the number of new intubations in May 1-7 also went up compared to the previous week, also registering an 11% increase compared to the average of new intubations in the last 4 weeks.

At present, 61 people are intubated with Covid-19 in Greek hospitals, while another 52 died during the week of May 1-7. The median age of those who died was 86 (age range: 68-99).

Weekly sampling of virus loads in urban waste in Greece showed a rise in SARS-CoV-2 in 4 of 10 regions checked.

In terms of the flu, there was no case requiring admission to intensive care units (ICUs), or any new death reported, during the week of May 1-7.

A total of 68 people with flu have been hospitalized in ICUs since the start of the flu season and 26 people have died. A total of 79% of infections relate to type A, and of these the most common were subtype A (H3N2).

A drop was registered in flu-like illnesses across all age groups this past week, while respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) remained at the same low levels as the week prior. [ΑΜNA]

