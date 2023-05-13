Pharmacists return to the lab

Due to medication shortages, more pharmacists are returning to their laboratories and offering an additional service in their pharmacies that is often overlooked: the preparation of galenic formulations.

These formulations include ointments, syrups, creams, suppositories and customized pills. They are carefully prepared in the pharmacist’s laboratory, following a doctor’s prescription, and tailored to meet the specific needs of each patient.

This practice is particularly valuable when the required medication is unavailable in the right form or dosage, or when it is scarce or no longer available on the market.

Recently, the School of Pharmacy at the University of Athens hosted the first two educational seminars organized by the Panhellenic Pharmaceutical Association and the Institute for the Lifelong Education and Professional Development of Pharmacists (IDEEAF).

Two more seminars are scheduled for this weekend in the Attica region. IDEEAF President Serafim Zikas expressed his excitement, stating, “There has been overwhelming interest, and all 160 available seats were filled within just three days of announcing the seminars.”