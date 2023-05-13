NEWS

Pharmacists return to the lab

Pharmacists return to the lab

Due to medication shortages, more pharmacists are returning to their laboratories and offering an additional service in their pharmacies that is often overlooked: the preparation of galenic formulations.

These formulations include ointments, syrups, creams, suppositories and customized pills. They are carefully prepared in the pharmacist’s laboratory, following a doctor’s prescription, and tailored to meet the specific needs of each patient.

This practice is particularly valuable when the required medication is unavailable in the right form or dosage, or when it is scarce or no longer available on the market.

Recently, the School of Pharmacy at the University of Athens hosted the first two educational seminars organized by the Panhellenic Pharmaceutical Association and the Institute for the Lifelong Education and Professional Development of Pharmacists (IDEEAF).

Two more seminars are scheduled for this weekend in the Attica region. IDEEAF President Serafim Zikas expressed his excitement, stating, “There has been overwhelming interest, and all 160 available seats were filled within just three days of announcing the seminars.” 

Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cannabis helps reduce cancer cells, Athens University research finds
NEWS

Cannabis helps reduce cancer cells, Athens University research finds

Rise in coronavirus infections, drop in flu cases
NEWS

Rise in coronavirus infections, drop in flu cases

Expert sounds alarm over Greece’s obesity problem
NEWS

Expert sounds alarm over Greece’s obesity problem

Influential composer Yannis Markopoulos hospitalized
NEWS

Influential composer Yannis Markopoulos hospitalized

Drop in coronavirus infections, rise in flu cases; 57 deaths due to Covid-19
NEWS

Drop in coronavirus infections, rise in flu cases; 57 deaths due to Covid-19

On-call duty provision revoked after doctors react
NEWS

On-call duty provision revoked after doctors react