BEYOND unit bracing for increased risk of wildfires

With conditions indicating an increased fire risk this summer, the BEYOND operational unit of the Institute of Astronomy, Astrophysics, Space Applications and Remote Sensing of the National Observatory of Athens (IADET/EAA) issued a statement on Monday stressing it is in full operational readiness.

According to BEYOND, the winter period 2022-2023 was defined by higher temperatures than the normal levels for the season and relatively low cumulative rainfall across almost the entire country. Noting the increasing trend of burnt areas in Greece, it said there are indications of an increased risk of fire in the coming months.

It added that the meteorological conditions of the winter months (from September to March) in the areas of Attica and Evia are reminiscent of corresponding conditions of years when extensive fire disasters occurred (2000, 2012, 2020, 2021).