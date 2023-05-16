Ηorses pushed from clifftop

Two horses were found dead at the bottom of cliffs in the Parnitha mountain range north of Athens.

On Saturday, the nonprofit Ippothesis Panhellenic Equine Welfare Society posted horrific images of the two horses found a few kilometers north of the municipality of Fyli by volunteers who feed stray animals in the area.

According to complaints from animal lovers, the two horses were pushed off the cliff by their owners.

“In 2023 the equines in Greece remain animals of a lesser god,” Ippothesis said while, in a letter, the Panhellenic Animal and Environmental Federation called for those responsible to be located and punished accordingly.