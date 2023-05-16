NEWS

Ηorses pushed from clifftop

Ηorses pushed from clifftop

Two horses were found dead at the bottom of cliffs in the Parnitha mountain range north of Athens.

On Saturday, the nonprofit Ippothesis Panhellenic Equine Welfare Society posted horrific images of the two horses found a few kilometers north of the municipality of Fyli by volunteers who feed stray animals in the area.

According to complaints from animal lovers, the two horses were pushed off the cliff by their owners. 

“In 2023 the equines in Greece remain animals of a lesser god,” Ippothesis said while, in a letter, the Panhellenic Animal and Environmental Federation called for those responsible to be located and punished accordingly.

Crime Animal Protection

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
15,000-euro fine for man who threw kitten from an eight-meter ledge on Hydra island
NEWS

15,000-euro fine for man who threw kitten from an eight-meter ledge on Hydra island

Woman arrested, fined for running over dog 
NEWS

Woman arrested, fined for running over dog 

Man arrested on Lesvos for hobbling donkey
NEWS

Man arrested on Lesvos for hobbling donkey

Police nab man abusing stray cat
NEWS

Police nab man abusing stray cat

Police arrest serial animal abuser in Kolonos
NEWS

Police arrest serial animal abuser in Kolonos

Stray animals poisoned in Ilia
NEWS

Stray animals poisoned in Ilia