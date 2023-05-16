Mitsotakis: Coalition gov’t involving PASOK would be ‘unstable’

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has reiterated his belief that a coalition government, such as one involving socialist PASOK, would be “an unstable government that would not serve Greece’s interests.”

“What I am interested in is a clean victory,” he added, referring to the May 21 national elections, in an interview on ANT1 TV.

Commenting on the wiretapping issue, the premier said the country needs “a strong intelligence service that will include guarantees of transparency.” He also expressed the belief that “the National Intelligence Service [EYP] should primarily focus on foreign security issues” and underlined that it “must be under the supervision of the prime minister and the prime minister’s office.”

Commenting on Alexis Tsipras, Mitsotakis said that the SYRIZA leader “for seven years now … has targeted me personally and my family … Whoever wants to speak of the future does not spend valuable time speaking against his opponent. We never put out a negative ad. I prefer to speak of my program for the next four years.”

Earlier, Tsipras lashed out at Mitsotakis, accusing his conservative rival of false accusations that leftist SYRIZA is making promises it can’t keep. In what was seen as a fresh overture to PASOK ahead of Sunday’s elections, Tsipras said the “first and third party could form a government.”

Mitsotakis also stressed that Greece would achieve investment-grade rating 100 days after winning the elections on May 21 for a second term. [AMNA]