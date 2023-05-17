Man in Thessaloniki arrested over dog abuse

An 87-year-old man was arrested and fined on Tuesday after he was caught on video abusing one of his dogs in the region of Loutron Langada in Thessaloniki.

He was arrested following a lawsuit filed by a representative of an animal rights group Syniparcho (Coexist) and is to appear before a prosecutor on Wednesday.

The video posted on a animal lovers Facebook group shows the senior beating the dog with a stick. The post said said that the dog was examined by the veterinarian of the municipality and is in good health, at least physically.

The group post said the dog is now up for adoption “so that it will not suffer anymore.”