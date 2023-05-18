NEWS

Ruling New Democracy maintains steady lead

[AP]

In the latest poll four days before the election, ruling New Democracy maintains a 6.7 percent lead over main opposition SYRIZA, according to a poll by Alco on behalf of Skai TV. 

Projected results based on voting intentions gave the conservatives 32.7 percent of the votes ahead of SYRIZA with 26%. 

Center-left PASOK follows with 8.3%, ahead of communist KKE with 6.1%, nationalist Greek Solution (3.7%) and radical-leftist MeRA25 (3.3%). 

An earlier poll by the Pulse company for Skai TV gave ruling New Democracy a 4 percent lead over SYRIZA, but with a drop in its share and a narrowing of the gap. 

According to this poll’s projected results based on voting intentions, conservative ND would receive 30%, ahead of SYRIZA with 26%. PASOK would get 10%, followed by KKE (6%), Greek Solution (4%) and MeRA25 (3.5%). Undecided voters amounted to 13%.

Politics Elections Poll

