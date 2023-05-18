NEWS

Erdogan rival pledges to repatriate all refugees before Turkey runoff

Erdogan rival pledges to repatriate all refugees before Turkey runoff
[AP]

Tayyip Erdogan’s challenger in Turkey’s presidential race has sharpened his tone on migrants on Thursday, vowing to send all migrants back to their countries once elected in a May 28 runoff vote.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the candidate of a six-party opposition alliance, won 45% support in Sunday’s vote while Erdogan got 49.5%, falling just short of the majority needed to avoid a runoff vote.

Kilicdaroglu’s latest comments came amid expectations that a third candidate in the presidential race would announce his decision for the runoff.

Sinan Ogan, a nationalist politician endorsed by an anti-refugee party obtained 5.2%, which made him a kingmaker in the runoff vote.

Addressing his party members at his Republican People’s Party (CHP) headquarters, Kilicdaroglu maintained his defiant tone against Erdogan’s policies on migration.

“Erdogan, you have deliberately allowed 10 million refugees to Turkey. You even put Turkish citizenship on sale to get imported votes,” Kilicdaroglu said, without providing evidence.

Turkey hosts the world’s largest refugee population of around 4 million, according to official figures.

“I am announcing here: I will send all refugees back home once I am elected as president, period,” he added.

In his election campaign, Kilicdaroglu had said they had plans to send Syrians in Turkey back home within two years after making a deal with Syrian President Bashar al Assad for their safety and coordinating with the UN. [Reuters]

Turkey Politics Migration Elections

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkey opposition contests thousands of ballots after election
NEWS

Turkey opposition contests thousands of ballots after election

Athens protests to ‘Le Monde’ over map that shows islands as Turkish
NEWS

Athens protests to ‘Le Monde’ over map that shows islands as Turkish

EU’s Borrell calls on Turkey to fix ‘shortcomings’ in election process
NEWS

EU’s Borrell calls on Turkey to fix ‘shortcomings’ in election process

Athens realistic about day after in Ankara
NEWS

Athens realistic about day after in Ankara

Erdogan cruising, challenger scrambling toward runoff election
NEWS

Erdogan cruising, challenger scrambling toward runoff election

For Turkey runoff, potential kingmaker draws red line at Kurdish concessions
NEWS

For Turkey runoff, potential kingmaker draws red line at Kurdish concessions