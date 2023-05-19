Father accused of raping mentally disabled daughter for 18 years

A 52-year-old man has been apprehended in a village near Kavala in northern Greece, accused of sexually assaulting his intellectually disabled daughter over a period of 18 years. Law enforcement officials from the Hellenic Police (ELAS) carried out the arrest.

According to reports from public broadcaster ERT, it is alleged that the young woman became pregnant by her own father and subsequently gave birth to two children.

After receiving multiple complaints, the police conducted an investigation at the suspect’s residence, ultimately leading to his arrest.

According to ERT, the 52-year-old suspect confessed to security officers that he had been raping his 26-year-old daughter, taking advantage of her intellectual disability.

Police sources indicate that he also subjected two other daughters, aged 20 and 23, to sexual abuse. The family’s children underwent medical examinations by a forensic examiner to determine if they had been victims of sexual assault by the accused.