NEWS

SYRIZA: Mitsotakis ‘defames’ Greece internationally

SYRIZA: Mitsotakis ‘defames’ Greece internationally
[InTime News]

SYRIZA has said that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis continues to “defame the country internationally, two days before the elections,” referring to recent reports in the international press. 

“The Wall Street Journal refers to the violation of the rule of law with the wiretapping scandal and the cover-up operation by Mr. Mitsotakis,” a statement from the main oppositions said.

“Fortunately the international press exists and is highlighting the reality that most of the Greek media is hiding: that Mr. Mitsotakis is asking for votes from citizens in the midst of scandals and unanswered questions.”

“Mr. Mitsotakis’ only concern is to be cleansed at the polls through silence and cover-up. But it is laughable if he thinks he will succeed.”

The leftist oppostion was referring to a Wall Street Journal article published Friday that was headlined: “Greece’s leader faces elections amid rule-of-law concerns: A surveillance scandal has tarnished Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s standing.”

Elections Media

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Mitsotakis expects ‘clear victory’ for New Democracy
NEWS

Mitsotakis expects ‘clear victory’ for New Democracy

Voters with digital IDs may face delays, Interior Ministry says
NEWS

Voters with digital IDs may face delays, Interior Ministry says

Greeks head to polls, no party seen winning clear majority
IN DEPTH

Greeks head to polls, no party seen winning clear majority

Uneasy alliances point to runoff
NEWS

Uneasy alliances point to runoff

Mitsotakis eyes ‘clear victory’ in Sunday’s elections
NEWS

Mitsotakis eyes ‘clear victory’ in Sunday’s elections

SYRIZA turmoil as senior MP resigns
NEWS

SYRIZA turmoil as senior MP resigns