SYRIZA: Mitsotakis ‘defames’ Greece internationally

SYRIZA has said that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis continues to “defame the country internationally, two days before the elections,” referring to recent reports in the international press.

“The Wall Street Journal refers to the violation of the rule of law with the wiretapping scandal and the cover-up operation by Mr. Mitsotakis,” a statement from the main oppositions said.

“Fortunately the international press exists and is highlighting the reality that most of the Greek media is hiding: that Mr. Mitsotakis is asking for votes from citizens in the midst of scandals and unanswered questions.”

“Mr. Mitsotakis’ only concern is to be cleansed at the polls through silence and cover-up. But it is laughable if he thinks he will succeed.”

The leftist oppostion was referring to a Wall Street Journal article published Friday that was headlined: “Greece’s leader faces elections amid rule-of-law concerns: A surveillance scandal has tarnished Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s standing.”