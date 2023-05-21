NEWS

Reduced electricity tariffs in June

[AP]

Reduced tariffs in June (compared to those in May) were announced by the majority of electricity suppliers, following the decline in prices on the Energy Exchange.

The Public Power Corporation (PPC) on Saturday announced the new tariffs, which are 15.5 cents per kilowatt-hour for consumption up to 500 kilowatt-hours (against 15.9 cents in May) and 16.7 cents for consumption over 500 kilowatt-hours (from 17.1 cents in April). The night tariff is at 11.4 cents from 11.8 in April.

The government subsidy on tariffs, which is 1.5 cents per kilowatt hour, is deducted from these prices. [AMNA]

Energy

