PASOK sees chance to regain status as main opposition at SYRIZA’s expense

With PASOK’s ratings increasing by more than 40% compared to 2019, there is a clear possibility now it could be catapulted back to being the main opposition party.

The sense of optimism was conveyed by its leader Nikos Androulakis, who issued an invitation “to every democrat, every progressive Greek, to fight together on this new promising course.”

He called on voters to strengthen “the real and genuine opponent of New Democracy” as the optimism that Androulakis himself and his colleagues have been expressing all along was confirmed.

Moreover, Androulakis has every reason to feel vindicated for his strategy, which has been questioned many times, and for his choice of personnel. A first, immediate gain is that he has consolidated his position in the party leadership as the election result does not allow for voices of doubt, grumbling and complaints.

Party cadres now believe that conditions have been created for the the party to further increase its strength in the next election as they believe that SYRIZA is entering a period of intense turbulence as the election result is such and the defeat so emphatic that it will open many fronts within the opposition party.

They also saw a vindication of Androulakis’ slogan that SYRIZA was opposition in name only, failing as a counterweight to ND.