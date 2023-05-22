NEWS

Crete: returning officer goes missing along with bag of votes

[InTime News file photo]

Authorities on Crete have said that the returning officer from one polling station is missing, along with the bag containing the votes cast.

The officer was assigned to the 198th polling station, which was based at the 13th Primary School in Iraklio, the island’s biggest city.

While the official had entered the results for the parties to the online election system, he has not recorded the number of preferences received by the candidates.

As a result, the count for the Iraklio constituency is incomplete.

Regional officials said they would continue in their efforts to trace the returning officer, expressing the hope that he is in good health.

Elections

