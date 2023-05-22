NEWS

Tsipras says ‘not giving up the fight’ after crushing election defeat

Tsipras says ‘not giving up the fight’ after crushing election defeat
[Intime News]

SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras said on Monday that he was not “giving up the fight” after his party’s big defeat in Sunday’s elections.

“I have learned in difficult times to take responsibility and not give up the fight. I am here. I will not give up now, even in the middle of a difficult fight,” he said in a statement, adding that in the second elections, slated for June 25, SYRIZA will try to “primarily prevent the prospect of an omnipotent and uncontrollable sovereign-prime minister,” and well as to safeguard the Left’s leading role in Greece.

Syriza, he added, will remain “the main body of progressive forces, representing popular and social interests, defending the world of labor.”

 

Politics Elections

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
SYRIZA sets its eyes on the June elections
NEWS

SYRIZA sets its eyes on the June elections

Mitsotakis gunning for outright victory in Greek second vote
NEWS

Mitsotakis gunning for outright victory in Greek second vote

Greek PM eyes new election on June 25 after failing to win majority
NEWS

Greek PM eyes new election on June 25 after failing to win majority

Maverick party picks up just one vote
NEWS

Maverick party picks up just one vote

Mitsotakis to return exploratory mandate to president
NEWS

Mitsotakis to return exploratory mandate to president

Mitsotakis to receive mandate to form coalition gov’t
NEWS

Mitsotakis to receive mandate to form coalition gov’t