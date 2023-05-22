Tsipras says ‘not giving up the fight’ after crushing election defeat

SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras said on Monday that he was not “giving up the fight” after his party’s big defeat in Sunday’s elections.

“I have learned in difficult times to take responsibility and not give up the fight. I am here. I will not give up now, even in the middle of a difficult fight,” he said in a statement, adding that in the second elections, slated for June 25, SYRIZA will try to “primarily prevent the prospect of an omnipotent and uncontrollable sovereign-prime minister,” and well as to safeguard the Left’s leading role in Greece.

Syriza, he added, will remain “the main body of progressive forces, representing popular and social interests, defending the world of labor.”