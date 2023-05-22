NEWS

Traffic restrictions come into effect for Alexandras metro station

Traffic restrictions come into effect for Alexandras metro station
[AMNA]

Restrictions in road traffic in central Athens will come into effect for nearly four months as of May 23 to facilitate the construction of the future Alexandras’ metro station, police on Monday.

A gradual reduction of roadway width will come into effect from May 23 until August 8 ranging from 3 to 8.75 meters. This will take effect at certain intersections of roads with Alexandras Avenue, including Moustoxidi, Paparigopoulou, Ioustinianou, and Psellou, among others.

Police said some of these two-way streets will be switched to one-way traffic, while parking on Alexandras and adjacent streets will not be allowed when works are underway nearby.

[AMNA]

Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
National e-Mobility Plan posted for public consultation
ECONOMY

National e-Mobility Plan posted for public consultation

Corinth Canal to reopen for four months on June 1
NEWS

Corinth Canal to reopen for four months on June 1

PM rides Thessaloniki metro’s first trial run
NEWS

PM rides Thessaloniki metro’s first trial run

PM visits Thessaloniki metro for train trial operation
NEWS

PM visits Thessaloniki metro for train trial operation

No tolls for private vehicles on election weekend
NEWS

No tolls for private vehicles on election weekend

Tempe railway disaster relatives sue officials and politicians
NEWS

Tempe railway disaster relatives sue officials and politicians