Traffic restrictions come into effect for Alexandras metro station

Restrictions in road traffic in central Athens will come into effect for nearly four months as of May 23 to facilitate the construction of the future Alexandras’ metro station, police on Monday.

A gradual reduction of roadway width will come into effect from May 23 until August 8 ranging from 3 to 8.75 meters. This will take effect at certain intersections of roads with Alexandras Avenue, including Moustoxidi, Paparigopoulou, Ioustinianou, and Psellou, among others.

Police said some of these two-way streets will be switched to one-way traffic, while parking on Alexandras and adjacent streets will not be allowed when works are underway nearby.

[AMNA]