Tourist bus from Bulgaria destroyed by fire; no injuries

A tourist bus from Bulgaria was completely destroyed on Thursday by fire that broke out while travelling on a secondary road in the region of Serres, in northern Greece.

The driver immediately stopped the bus and passengers disembarked safely, state run broadcaster ERT reported. It was not immediately lear what caused the fire.

The bus was on the Sidirokastro-Kapnofytos road, heading to the cave of the Ascension in the village of Achladochori, where religious events are held this month.

ERT said the fire department is investigating the incident.