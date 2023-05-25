NEWS

Tourist bus from Bulgaria destroyed by fire; no injuries

Tourist bus from Bulgaria destroyed by fire; no injuries
[ERT Serres]

A tourist bus from Bulgaria was completely destroyed on Thursday by fire that broke out while travelling on a secondary road in the region of Serres, in northern Greece. 

The driver immediately stopped the bus and passengers disembarked safely, state run broadcaster ERT reported. It was not immediately lear what caused the fire. 

The bus was on the Sidirokastro-Kapnofytos road, heading to the cave of the Ascension in the village of Achladochori, where religious events are held this month.

ERT said the fire department is investigating the incident.

Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Boy, 3, injured by car outside polling station in Crete
NEWS

Boy, 3, injured by car outside polling station in Crete

Toddler run over by father dies
NEWS

Toddler run over by father dies

Toddler in critical but stable condition after being run over by father
NEWS

Toddler in critical but stable condition after being run over by father

Tempe railway disaster relatives sue officials and politicians
NEWS

Tempe railway disaster relatives sue officials and politicians

Man, 25, dies of electrocution in Crete
NEWS

Man, 25, dies of electrocution in Crete

Motorcyclist injured in collision with wild boar
NEWS

Motorcyclist injured in collision with wild boar