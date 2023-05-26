Cyprus upholding sanctions on Russia, EU must support sectors hit, says president

Cyprus said on Thursday it was committed to upholding European Union sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and urged the bloc to support sectors, such as shipping, that have felt the impact of EU decisions.

“Right from the start, Cyprus has been implementing all the sanctions related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” President Nikos Christodoulides said after meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

“We’re on the right side of history and we will continue in the same direction.” “Where there is a cost for the European industries due to the decisions that we take – the right decisions that we take – the EU should intervene to support those sectors.” [Reuters]