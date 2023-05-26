Tsipras ‘not hiding,’ calls for ‘regroup’

SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras told his party’s central committee on Thursday that he takes responsibility for the result of the May 21 elections.

“The responsibility for the citizens who did not vote for us is ours, for not being able to convince them. The result was a painful shock. And the responsibility is primarily mine,” he said. At the same time he struck a more defiant tone, vowing to continue the fight to ensure SYRIZA wields political clout, “I am not hiding, I never hid, I took responsibility and I fought the battle,” he said.

“SYRIZA is and will remain a party of power, not a party of protest, not a party that complements the right,” he declared, noting that “after three difficult days of grief and reflection, it is time today, in the Central Committee, to declare an end to mourning and sound the battle alarm.” “That is our responsibility today: to regroup, to regroup immediately. Now. Without delay. And to fight the new electoral battle,” he said

He spoke of an “obligation and responsibility toward history and toward society,” against the “danger of an unprecedented conservative restoration.”

“Obligation and responsibility to quickly assess our mistakes and draw a clear line. In order to fight, with seriousness and determination, the battle ahead of us,” he said, stressing that “we are already in the first days of the new election period, the elections are already set for June 25 with enhanced proportional representation.”

Despite his unifying tone, the party is still reeling from its crushing defeat and is steadily entering a self-reflective phase with all the inner tension this could entail, as suggested by the varied statements by party officials to the media.

Meanwhile, amid speculation over the future of Tsipras’ leadership, Efi Achtsioglou, whose name recently entered the succession debate, was clear in comments to Kokkino radio that “SYRIZA has a leader, Alexis Tsipras.”