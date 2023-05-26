NEWS

Greek coast guard recovers three bodies from migrant boat sinking off Mykonos

Greek coast guard recovers three bodies from migrant boat sinking off Mykonos
File photo.

The Greek coast guard has retrieved the bodies of three individuals – two women and one man – from a migrant boat that capsized off the coast of Mykonos on Friday.

Prior to the incident, coast guard officers had observed two migrants swimming near the shores of the Cycladic island. Following their rescue, the men – a Syrian and a Palestinian – informed the authorities about a shipwreck, stating that a total of 17 people were onboard the vessel, which sank under unknown circumstances.

In response to the event, four coast guard vessels, along with three helicopters and ground units, are presently engaged in a search-and-rescue operation to locate the missing migrants.

Migration Death

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Four migrants among six killed in highway crash in Greece
NEWS

Four migrants among six killed in highway crash in Greece

4 children, woman die after migrant boat sinks off Greek island
NEWS

4 children, woman die after migrant boat sinks off Greek island

Woman dies as migrant boat sinks off Greek island
NEWS

Woman dies as migrant boat sinks off Greek island

One dead, three injured as migrant van overturns
NEWS

One dead, three injured as migrant van overturns

Body of infant found at sea near Lesvos
NEWS

Body of infant found at sea near Lesvos

Infant dead as refugee boat crashes into rocks
NEWS

Infant dead as refugee boat crashes into rocks