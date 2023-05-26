Greek coast guard recovers three bodies from migrant boat sinking off Mykonos

The Greek coast guard has retrieved the bodies of three individuals – two women and one man – from a migrant boat that capsized off the coast of Mykonos on Friday.

Prior to the incident, coast guard officers had observed two migrants swimming near the shores of the Cycladic island. Following their rescue, the men – a Syrian and a Palestinian – informed the authorities about a shipwreck, stating that a total of 17 people were onboard the vessel, which sank under unknown circumstances.

In response to the event, four coast guard vessels, along with three helicopters and ground units, are presently engaged in a search-and-rescue operation to locate the missing migrants.