Kaili to seek to return to MEP duties, lawyer says

Greek MEP Eva Kaili, one the main suspects in a cash-for-influence corruption probe at the European Parliament, will seek to return to her parliamentary duties next week, her lawyer has said.

On Thursday, Belgian authorities announced that Kaili was no longer under house arrest and was not required to wear an electronic tag.

Speaking to broadcaster SKAI, Michailis Dimitrakopoulos, Kaili’s lawyer, said she would subject a request to the competent parliamentary committee to investigate whether there was a violation of the presumption of innocence on the part of the investigative authorities.

He said he believes that one week after the submission of the application, the MEP will return to the European Parliament.

An earlier statement issued by her lawyers said while Kaili was free to return to Greece, she would only do so after her “judicial vindication.”

“The evidence that documents Kaili’s innocence is increasing every day,” the statement said.

Kaili was one of the first to be detained last December, when the Belgian police launched raids in an investigation into whether Qatar and Morocco were bribing MEPs.

