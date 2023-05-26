NEWS

Taxman arrested for offering to cut tax debts in exchange for bribes

Police in Thessaloniki have arrested a 64-year-old tax official and an accomplice on suspicion of offering tax debt reductions to taxpayers in return for bribes.

They were arrested after the tax official accepted an undisclosed sum of marked banknotes from a private individual, who had reported him to the police.  

It is believed that the tax official began offering to reduce debts in July 2022. Depending on the case, he asked for 2,500 to 7,000 euros in return.

As both men were caught in the act, they were tried immediately. [AMNA]

